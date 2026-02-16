Soovin Kim And Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė To Perform Beethoven Sonatas In Portland

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chamber Music Northwest will present Artistic Director and violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė in a program of three Beethoven violin sonatas on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at The Old Church Concert Hall as part of CMNW’s 2025/26 Year-Round Season.

The program will feature Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 12, No. 3; Violin Sonata No. 10 in G Major, Op. 96; and Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 (“Kreutzer”). The sonatas highlight Beethoven’s expansion of the violin-piano partnership, giving both instruments equal weight in the musical dialogue.

“It's a joy to welcome Ieva back to CMNW following her stunning performances at our 2023 Summer Festival—her first visit to Portland. Our musical partnership dates back to our time as students at the Curtis Institute. We have particularly invested ourselves in Beethoven over these years, and this recital includes his final two sonatas, two of the greatest in the entire violin and piano repertoire. Please join us for an evening of Beethoven ranging from the divine to the thunderous at The Old Church!” said Kim.

Jokūbavičiūtė made her CMNW debut during the 2023 Summer Festival. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and Mannes College of Music, she is currently Associate Professor of Piano at Duke University. Kim, a prizewinner at the Paganini International Violin Competition, serves as Artistic Director of Chamber Music Northwest and is also founder of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival.

Concert Program

BEETHOVEN – Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 12, No. 3

BEETHOVEN – Violin Sonata No. 10 in G Major, Op. 96

BEETHOVEN – Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 (“Kreutzer”)

Ticket Information

Single tickets range from $40–$77, with discounted pricing available for audiences 40 and under, 18 and under, seniors, arts industry professionals, and Arts for All participants. Subscription packages for the 2025/26 season are also available. All prices include ticket fees.