FLANAGAN'S WAKE Opens in March at Experience Theatre Project

Experience Theatre Project will present FLANAGAN'S WAKE, a hilarious interactive Irish show that is part scripted, part improvised, opening Friday, March 6, 2026 at 18850 SW Alexander, in Aloha, Oregon. The production marks ETP's 5th show in its location one block west of SW 185th and T.V. Highway.

The production was conceived in Chicago by Jack Bronis in 1994. ETP's artistic director, Alisa Stewart was in residence at the Royal George Theatre Company at the time when this show was finding its footing, so the show has a local connection! The show was created by Amy Binns-Calvey, Geoff Binns-Calvey, Jimmy Binns, Jack Bronis, Mark Czoske, Phil Lusardi, Pat Musker and Bonnie Shadrake.

Flanagan's Wake is a riotous, immersive Irish comedy that turns the audience into guests at a very lively funeral. When the famously hard-drinking Flanagan dies, his friends gather to honor him the only way they know how-through stories, songs, arguments, and plenty of liquid courage. Performed in an intimate, pub-style setting, the show blurs the line between actors and audience, inviting patrons to join the wake, raise a glass, and even become part of the action.

Hilarious, unpredictable, and warmly irreverent, Flanagan's Wake is a one-of-a-kind theatrical party where no two nights are ever the same. Perfect for ages 14 and up due to adult themes (but all ages are welcome).