National Broadway Tour Of THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes To The Buddy Holly Hall In June

THE ADDAMS FAMILY will close out the 24â€“25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series at The Buddy Holly Hall June 13â€“15, 2025.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.Â

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams. Â

Tickets to THE ADDAMS FAMILY are available for purchase at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.org or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

