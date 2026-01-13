Mad Horse Theatre Will Present Staged Reading of FUNDRAISER

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mad Horse Theatre Company will present a staged reading of FUNDRAISER, a new comedy by Brent Askari, on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The reading will take place at Mad Horse Theatre, located at 24 Mosher Street in South Portland.

FUNDRAISER is a comedy of manners that follows two couples attending a private school fundraising event together. What begins as a polite evening quickly escalates as buried tensions, secrets, and sharp truths surface, unraveling relationships and expectations.

The reading will feature Mad Horse Theatre Company members Joe Bearor, Marie Stewart Harmon, Nick Schroeder, and Casey Turner.

The performance will run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Admission is pay-what-you-decide following the reading, with tickets available at the door.