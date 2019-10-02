Lakewood Theatre Company Presents For One Night Only, The Musical Revue HERE WE GO AGAIN

JAN KOENIG and Lisa Knox present an evening of song in a one-night only production entitled HERE WE GO AGAIN! on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM. It's been four long years since their last standing room only show at Lakewood Side Door Cabaret.

HERE WE GO AGAIN! will feature songs that reflect the season as we head into fall, as well as familiar goodies that you can sing along to. Backed by a stellar trio of musicians, be ready to be entertained with a variety of music, stories, and laughs by these two longtime friends!

After "dabbling" in theater, Lisa Knox went on to have a career in the music business as a professional singer. Singing everything from Top 40 hits, rock, disco, swing, big band, jazz standards and country, she was able to make a living at music and raise three daughters along the way. She is now enjoying working in the theater once again, and just finished up a six week run of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Lakewood Theater. She is one of the vocalists for PIN and the HORN-its Band which features a great horn section, classic blues, funk and R & B. Lisa will also sing with the Northwest Community Gospel Chorus for her 11th year in the GOSPEL CHRISTMAS concert at the Arlene Schnitzer concert Hall.

JAN KOENIG had the travel bug and spent time in Europe, eventually ending up in southern California for a number of years. She too "dabbled" in theater while living in Eugene and singing wherever she landed. It wasn't until coming back to Oregon that she started her own journey in the music scene, with much encouragement from Ron Steen! She now sings at many Portland jazz venues and draws a well deserved crowd every time.

VINCE FRATES is an Emmy Award winning composer and pianist who has established a diverse career in television and film music, along with being a locally in demand performer. He has written music for ABC, CBS, NBC, EPSN, CNN, as well as Disney, Dreamworks, Warner Brothers, HBO and Universal. He believes "that anything that can be imagined can be said with music".

DENNIS CAIAZZA is originally from Rochester, New York and brings an East Coast style and sense of humor to the bandstand. He did extensive graduate studies at the Eastman School of Music and has performed with his own band "Swing Factory" in the Southeast, as well as recording and playing with jazz greats Clark Terry, Eddie Daniels, Marian McPartland, Dave Frishberg and even Don Rickles! He sometimes delights us with his vocals, if we beg him enough, as it's not an easy thing to do!

RON STEEN, veteran drummer, bandleader and Mel Brown protégée, is one of the Northwest's top rhythm keepers and a leader of the Portland jazz scene. He has performed with a host of jazz artists such as Joe Henderson, Woody Shaw, Dexter Gordon, Eddie Harris, Sonny Stitt and Charles Lloyd among many others. He is considered the "Godfather of Jazz Jams" in Portland, having hosted ongoing jam sessions since 1980. He is a revered treasure to our local music scene.

SIDE DOOR CABARET at LAKEWOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS. 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego, Food and beverages are available to purchase before and during the show. Ticket prices are $25 each and there is plenty of free parking. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.





