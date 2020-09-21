Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts Hosts a One-Day-Only Open Art Show

Join September 26 for an incredible non-juried outdoor art exhibit featuring 150 artists ad over 600 artworks!

The One-Day-Only Open Show is one of several new programs resulting from the transition of the 2020 Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts to smaller events in the wake of COVID-19. Join us in creating a memorable and unique art experience for Lake Oswego residents and surrounding communities!

This exhibition will only be up for a single day: Saturday, September 26th from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. It will include 150 artists and over 600 artworks! Inspired by our annual Open Show, the One-Day-Only Open Show will display work from emerging and established artists, and everyone is welcome to show their art without a jury process. To experience the show, simply arrive at the Lakewood Center for the Arts parking lot between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM and Lakewood staff and volunteers will safely guide you into the COVID-19 compliant outdoor exhibit. In the event of rain, the exhibit will be moved inside and staged with monitored entry to maintain proper social distancing.

Lillies in Stripes (attached picture) by Gia Whitlock will be on display and for sale during this exhibit. "My floral still life paintings are done against the clock," Whitlock explains. "often the flowers wilt and change before I finish the painting. The end of the process usually involves a lot of memory and imagination."

Whitlock is one of 150 artists who will have art on display during this exhibition. Each artist will be given a space outdoors in which to display their art, allowing visitors to engage with and celebrate each artist's unique vision in a safe and socially distanced environment. All artworks will be for sale the same day, and a limited number of cash and non-cash awards will be presented to visual artworks, which are sponsored by area businesses, organizations, and individuals.

