KIMBERLY AKIMBO is Coming to Keller Auditorium in January

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, will make its Portland premiere at Keller Auditorium from January 14 – 19, 2025.



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.



Joining three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello, who will play Kimberly, will be Miguel Gil (Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO), Jim Hogan (Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice, The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee), Grace Capeless (Disney’s The Lion King), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO), Darron Hayes (Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO) and Pierce Wheeler (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman will be the understudies, and Valerie Wright will be the Kimberly standby.



Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.



The North American Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing on Broadway, KIMBERLY AKIMBO played 32 previews and 612 performances.



