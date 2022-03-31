HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON in Portland

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Portland announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets that will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Wednesday, April 13 in Portland at Keller Auditorium. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, April 1 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, April 7 for tickets to performances from April 13 - 16. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and www.BroadwayinPortland.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa?? a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonya??®a??, Grammya??®a??, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

COVID-19 Health and Safety Update - Vaccine and Mask Requirements Remain:

In an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of Broadway in Portland patrons, artists and staff, proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry for all performances.

Patrons unable to be vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative Covid PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Guests unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a closely held religious belief, and children under 12 will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Staff will check for proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Additionally, guests will need to provide photo ID that matches the name on the proof of vaccination. Children without photo ID will need to be accompanied by an adult. Acceptable forms of proof include: CDC or WHO vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A number of additional safety protocols will be in place in Keller Auditorium include including digital ticketing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection practices, hand sanitation stations and the use of MERV 13 filters for increased filtration.

Masks will be required for all patrons and staff (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus