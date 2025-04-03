HADESTOWN, BEETLEJUICE And More Set for 25-26 Broadway In South Bend Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced the 25–26 Season for the Morris Performing Arts Center. The 25–26 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: HADESTOWN, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, CLUE and BEETLEJUICE.

The 25–26 Season will also include MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE' as an Add-On.

“We truly have much to celebrate with our 25-26 Broadway in South Bend Season Announcement. We are revealing a spectacular lineup of shows that are Direct from Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “It's quite an achievement for South Bend to present shows that recently played on Broadway including one show that has been playing on Broadway for the past six years. We also have a Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical and four South Bend premiere engagements! We are thrilled new audiences will experience the Best of Broadway in their own backyard.”

Season Memberships for the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInSouthBend.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

HADESTOWN (SOUTH BEND PREMIERE!)

Dec. 19–21, 2025

Morris Performing Arts Center

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE (SOUTH BEND PREMIERE!)

March 13–15, 2026

Morris Performing Arts Center

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to South Bend in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE' (SEASON ADD-ON)

March 22, 2026

Morris Performing Arts Center

All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE' is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

CLUE (SOUTH BEND PREMIERE!)

May 29–31, 2026

Morris Performing Arts Center

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

BEETLEJUICE (SOUTH BEND PREMIERE!)

June 19–21, 2026

Morris Performing Arts Center

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to South Bend. It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org and the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

