Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) presents the internationally acclaimed Goldmund Quartet for their first visit to the United States to perform in Portland with Chamber Music Northwest. It is, however, the second time CMNW has presented the Goldmund Quartet. The ensemble was part of CMNW's 2020/21 Virtual Season (during the pandemic) with a CMNW-produced concert recorded at the former monastery, Polling Abbey, in Bavaria (video excerpt from this concert below). As part of their 11-stop national tour, CMNW will host the Goldmund Quartet at The Old Church Concert Hall on Sunday, January 28 for a 4 p.m. matinee performance. While in Portland, the quartet will visit the Floyd Light Middle School orchestra class for an inspirational international musician conversation, and short performance.

Hailed as one of the most exciting young string quartets in the world, the Goldmund Quartet brought the virtual house down during the pandemic with their CMNW AT-HOME concert debut from Germany's Polling Abbey. Now, finally, they will be performing live in Portland!

The Goldmund Quartet's exquisitely refined playing has made them the rising stars of the European chamber music scene. Their power, grace, and precision will be on full display for the Chamber Music Northwest concert, which is one of a dozen scheduled for their second North American tour. The ensemble will perform masterworks by Haydn, Borodin and Beethoven on the remarkable matched set of Stradivari instruments once owned by the legendary violinist Niccolò Paganini.

From CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: “The brilliant Goldmund Quartet from Germany is one of the rising stars in the music world. After we introduced the Goldmunds to American audiences during Chamber Music Northwest's 2021 virtual concert season, they signed with major management and have gone on to fully-booked tours of the U.S. Their long friendships since their teenage years are apparent in the youthful joy with which they play together. The Goldmunds are truly an inspired ensemble that plays with both abandon and elegance at the same time. Do not miss their exciting live Portland debut at the Old Church!”

MUSICIANS

Goldmund Quartet

Florian Schötz, violin

Pinchas Adt, violin

Christoph Vandory, viola

Raphael Paratore, cello



Concert Program

HAYDN String Quartet in D Minor, Op. 76, No. 2, “Quinten”

BORODIN String Quartet No. 2 in D Major

BEETHOVEN String Quartet in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1, “Razumovsky”

Program Notes: Click Here





ABOUT CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST

Now in its 53rd season, Chamber Music Northwest serves more than 50,000 people annually in Oregon and SW Washington with exceptional chamber music through over 100 events annually, including our flagship Summer Festival, year-round concerts, community activities, educational programs, broadcasts, and innovative collaborations with other arts groups. CMNW is the only chamber music festival of its kind in the Northwest and one of the most diverse classical music experiences in the nation, virtually unparalleled in comparable communities.

Chamber Music Northwest's mission is to inspire our community through concerts and events celebrating the richness and diversity of chamber music, performed by artists of the highest caliber, presenting our community with exceptional opportunities for enjoyment, education, and reflection. Chamber Music Northwest is led by Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, and Executive Director Peter Bilotta.

Over the past five decades, Chamber Music Northwest has engaged an incredible range of musicians, composers, board members, staff, volunteers, and audiences from diverse backgrounds, heritages and lived experiences whose contributions have been a vital part of who we are today. CMNW exists to offer listeners and musicians musical encounters that inspire collective appreciation and joy. We will endeavor to use the power of our musical programming and educational programs to include myriad of cultures and perspectives, to embrace every generation, and magnify a broad variety of artistic voices. In actively doing this work to enrich our entire community, we make our stand against hate and discrimination, create opportunities that make meaningful and lasting change, and ensure a multitude of musical voices are elevated, heard, and celebrated.

Chamber Music Northwest embraces the artistry of each individual, and believes that unique cultural heritages and myriad of backgrounds are profound strengths to be celebrated, both in our musical family and in our community at large. We stand firmly against, will not tolerate, and condemn discrimination, bigotry, and violence directed at any persons, or groups of people, based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identification, country or nation of origin, physical or intellectual ability.

We value all members of our community and will actively work to dismantle systems of exclusion and discrimination. While we will stumble and fail, we will continually strive to embrace, promote, present, commission, engage, and perform the music of an infinite variety of voices of artists, cultures, heritages, traditions, histories, and imaginations to express the universal power to move the human heart and inspire connection through music. Though we will fall short, and will never do enough to right the wrongs of systemic racism and other forms institutionalized discrimination in our culture and art form, we commit ourselves to elevating the work of musicians and composers who are Asian, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, women, LGBTQIA, or of intersectional or other underrepresented identities, to match the emphasis placed on classical music's historically traditional artists.



Chamber Music Northwest is an international leader in celebrating chamber music's enduring relevance and diversity, with more than 100 commissions and premieres of new works as well as its Protégé Project, which cultivates the next generation of dynamic chamber music performers by supporting exceptional, early-career chamber musicians and composers in their professional development. In June 2022, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) launched the Young Artist Institute (YAI), an intensive education program for 16 talented string players from around the world, ages 14-18. The three-week YAI program includes a faculty of esteemed musicians and teachers. This groundbreaking program also includes a Collaborative Piano Fellowship for two international pianists.