General Director Sue Dixon Will Step Down From Portland Opera

Portland Opera has announced the upcoming retirement of General Director Sue Dixon, who will step down on December 31, 2025, after 11 years of extraordinary service, including six as General Director. Dixon leaves a legacy of visionary leadership, unwavering resilience, and transformative impact during one of the most challenging chapters in the company’s history.

Dixon shared her plans with the Board of Directors a year ago, choosing to conclude her tenure following Portland Opera’s milestone 60th anniversary season. The Board has already begun a national search for her successor.

“On behalf of the board, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Sue for more than a decade of inspiring leadership and vision,” said Portland Opera board President, Kregg Arntson. “Her dedication has shaped who we are today – stronger, more resilient and ready to navigate the evolving arts and culture landscape in Oregon. We are profoundly thankful for all she has done to set us on an exciting path forward.”

Throughout her tenure, Dixon has been a driving force behind Portland Opera’s sustainability and growth. She raised more than $40 million in contributed revenue (excluding COVID relief), secured a new artistic home, and produced three successful fundraising galas. Under her guidance, the company commissioned new works, presented two world premieres, and grew new audience attendance for contemporary works by 62%, broadening Portland Opera’s reach and relevance in the community.

Her leadership was tested most profoundly during a period of unprecedented disruption: the COVID-19 pandemic, the shuttering of theaters, diminished philanthropy, and widespread concerns about the safety of downtown Portland. With grace, tenacity, and extraordinary financial acumen, Dixon not only steered the company through these crises, but also strengthened it. She championed and executed a five-year strategic plan, a comprehensive cultural equity plan, a refreshed mission, vision, and values statement, a company-wide rebrand, and vital technology upgrades which included a new ticketing system and website.

Thanks to her disciplined fiscal stewardship, Portland Opera emerged resilient and better positioned for the future, with a renewed emphasis on artistic excellence, innovation, and equity.

Beyond her internal leadership, Dixon has been an influential voice in the national and regional arts landscape. She has served on the boards of CACO (Cultural Advocacy Coalition in Oregon) and OPERA America, participated in the Oregon Arts Commission’s Governor’s Gold Awards panel and the Portland State University opera director search committee, and shared her expertise as a panelist at AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) and OPERA America conferences. Most recently, she contributed to the Portland’5 Venue Taskforce, furthering her advocacy for the role of the arts in civic life. A tireless cultural champion, Dixon has testified repeatedly at both the state and local levels, work she plans to continue beyond her time at Portland Opera.

“Leading this organization through such pivotal times has been the honor and joy of my career,” said Dixon. “It has been a true privilege to serve alongside such extraordinary artists, staff, audiences, and supporters, and I am deeply grateful for the friendships and connections that have enriched this journey. Together, we have built something lasting and meaningful, and I will always remain a champion of the opera and an advocate for greater investment in the arts ecosystem. Having just celebrated our 60th anniversary season, the time feels right to step aside and make space for new leadership, new ideas, and new dreams.”

Dixon looks forward to spending more time in her garden and to pursuing her passions for travel, painting, and writing.