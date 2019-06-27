From The Ground Up Presents TONIGHT NOTHING this July

Jun. 27, 2019  
Tonight Nothing is new work created and performed by Merideth Kaye Clark and Katherine Murphy Lewis that follows the paths of two long-term friends, Kaye and Em, who must find their way back to themselves and each other. From garage sales to a magical encounters in an attic this journey asks us to unpack the many 'things' that make up a legacy. What we leave, or don't leave behind? and How on earth do we let go?

From the Ground Up is a Portland based non-profit that utilizes the performing arts to elevate marginalized voices and bring important stories to the forefront. With a focus on female populations through the end of 2020, From the Ground UP is proud to be producing their first professional work in partnership with CoHo Productions, Tonight Nothing.

Directed by Courtney Freed

Assistant directed by Deborah Jensen

With original music by Merideth Kaye Clark

Stage Managed by Leilani Oleari

Performances July 26th and 27th at 7:30pm and July 28th at 2:00pm

$20 - Tickets available at www.cohoproductions.org

Produced by From the Ground UP

In partnership with CoHo Productions

Supported by Regional Arts and Culture Council



