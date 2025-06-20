Frank Wildhorn's BONNIE & CLYDE: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Bridgetown Portland Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridgetown Portland Musical Theatre is presenting Frank Wildhorn's Bonnie & Clyde, the Musical in a two-week run in July at Bridgetown's Black Box space in The Tiffany Center, Portland.

Bonnie & Clyde, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, is a musicalized take on the true story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, a pair of outlaws and lovers who gained notoriety during the Great Depression. Bonnie & Clyde started as an industry-only reading at the Roundabout Theatre Company with Laura Osnes and Stark Sands. The musical officially premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse on November 22, 2009, featuring the Osnes and Sands. A return engagement at the Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida ran from November 19, to December 19, 2010, with Jeremy Jordan replacing Sands in the role of Clyde.

The Broadway production opened on December 1, 2011 and ran until December 30 after only 36 regular performances. A Japanese-language production played in Tokyo from late 2011 to early 2012. On September 23, 2013, a Korean language production premiered in Seoul. Most recently, ArtsEd in Chiwick, London, staged the UK premiere from January 17-25, 2014. The musical has gained a bit of a cult following over the past decade.

The Bridgetown production is directed by Kevin Paul Clark, with music direction by Alicia Barrett. The cast includes: Marin Donohue (Bonnie); Diego Kjelland (Clyde); Sophie MacKay (Blanche); Grant Goldman (Buck); Victor Polanco (Ted); Case Lebold (Preacher/Judge); Madison Ford (Emma/Eleanore); Amelia Segler (Stella, Cumie, Governor Ferguson); Brittainy Mather (Trish/Anna); Nehemiah Creel (Sheriff); Graham Buyagawan (Hamer); Louis Kruse (Henry); Asher Smith (Young Bonnie) and Sage Gonzalez (Young Clyde).

Ellie Barbuto is Stage Manager; Noah Benson is Assistant Stage Manager; Janelle Sutton is Costume Designer; Luc Amos is Lighting Designer and Jane Holmes is Wig Designer.

Performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre. Thursday July 17 and runs until July 27, 2025. Performances are Thursday, Fridays and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm Seating is limited.

