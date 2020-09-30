Experience Theatre Project Presents The TOWER OF TERROR

“The Tower of Terror” runs Friday and Saturday, October 30-31.

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's only immersive live theatrical production company, presents a virtual 7 story haunted house called "The Tower of Terror" on Friday and Saturday, October 30-31, 2020 at 6PM PDT. The two-night event will be streamed live online from the ETP website, and is pay-what-you-will (registration required).

The Tower of Terror promises live performances by actors, singers, dancers, storytellers, psychic mediums, and other "scary" entertainers in one main event, bringing much needed live artistry and storytelling safely to audiences through their computer screens both locally and nationally.

The feature event of The Tower of Terror is A HAUNTING, an interactive story performed by local actors and written by ETP Artistic Director Alisa Stewart (The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde). Upon entering the world of A Haunting, viewers make the decisions for the paranormal investigators as the enter a very spooky - and very haunted - Victorian mansion called Holloway House. But be careful! One wrong turn and you could become the next ghost haunting the mansion!

Guests are encouraged to dim the lights and pour themselves a drink at 6pm each night, then ride the elevator of doom to any one of the various entertainment levels at your disposal. From a jazz club to a psychic medium, a séance room to an artists' boutique, a "screaming" room to the dark sounds of our dead DJ. There are many levels to explore, and different artists to encounter at different times. A schedule of events will be made available one week before the event to help you plan your route.

ABOUT LE CHAT NOIR MODERNE: Le Chat Noir Moderne is the occasional virtual salon series created by live theater company Experience Theatre Project to keep live performance alive during the time of COVID-19. LCNM features six artists and one Headliner in an updated take of the classic Parisian bohemian artists club, Le Chat Noir. This eclectic salon features both local and worldwide artists performing their artistry LIVE in intimate rooms in front of an interactive audience. The salon features a different theme for each salon, and features a wide variety of artistic disciplines, from actors, singers, dancers, and poets to jugglers, painters, fire artists, and specialty craft artisans sure to engage, entertain, and excite audiences from Beaverton to Bangladesh. Artists, of course, are their own costumers, lighting and scenic designers, prop masters, makeup artists, musical directors and cinematographers.

Le Chat Noir Moderne is made possible by a grant from the City of Beaverton and the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Event poster and marketing image is attached. More information regarding performer line-up and performer photos will be shared when available.

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You