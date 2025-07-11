ECHO by Lily Tholfsen to be Presented as Part Of 1st Annual Portland Pride Plays Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Echo by Lily Tholfsen is a full-length play based on the Japanese classic novel Kokoro, set to be presented at Portland Pride Plays Festival.

A young lesbian attaches herself to an older, butch lesbian who has a troubled past; and as always, new generations will echo older generations, both because of what we learn from them, and also what we fail to learn from them. Directed by Gina Andrews, Echo features Jeia Scott, Judith Conly, Stephanie Crowley, Leslie Inmon, Presley Ellison, SC Ritsch, and Quinnlan Brawn.

Echo performs July 18 at 7pm and is part of the 1st Annual Portland Pride Plays Festival, presented at CoHo Productions in Portland. No advance tickets available. Admittance at the door is Pay What You Will (suggested donation $20).