DAVE'S BASEMENT to Play at Fertile Ground Festival of New Works

Dave's Basement, a solo sketch comedy show, will perform as part of the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works at the Siren Theatre. Performances will take place April 9, April 13, and April 16.

Descend into Dave’s Basement — a solo sketch comedy show that walks the line from despair to delight. Mr. Basement invites you to join his cast of characters in a concrete palace of the mind. Featuring enchantments such as: grandiosity, sincerity, amusing scenarios, audio-visual mayhem, and (at least) one person on a stage.

Dave’s Basement is created and performed by David Wester, whose comedy has been featured in the Portland Mercury Undisputed Geniuses of Comedy, Portland Sketchfest, and Seattle Sketchfest. Recent performances include appearances at The Siren Theater and Kickstand Comedy.

This project is produced as part of the 2025 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works — a program of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance — presenting new work exclusively by local artists in Portland and the surrounding areas. The 2025 Fertile Ground Festival runs April 4-19.

