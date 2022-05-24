Corrib Theatre Presents KISSING THE WITCH in June

Corrib Theatre presents the Northwest Premiere of award-winning Irish writer Emma Donoghue's Kissing the Witch, directed by Tracy Cameron Francis. With a four-person ensemble cast taking on multiple roles throughout, Kissing the Witch upends classical fairytales and flips them into the land of feminism. Kissing the Witch runs from June 9 - 26, at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St, Portland, Oregon.

When a boy changes his life, it's called an adventure. When a girl does the same, it's only a fairytale. Corrib Theatre is delighted to present our final play of the season, Kissing the Witch by Emma Donoghue, which weaves a magical web of interconnected stories about female power and choosing one's own path in the world. These age-old fairy tales are given a new spin as women, young and old, tell their own stories of love, hate, honor, revenge, passion, and transformation.

"I sought out Emma Donoghue's plays when thinking of bold and feminist material for Corrib," writes Artistic Director, Gemma Whelan. "I recalled a wonderful production of her Ladies and Gentlemen that I had seen in San Francisco and remembered the freshness and ease of the gender bending that gave voice to marginalized women. I found the same vitality in Kissing the Witch and love the play because it is a vehicle for its female protagonists to reclaim their power, situate themselves at the center of their own stories, and love whomever they wish."

Speaking to the pertinence of presenting this particular play at this particular time, director Tracy Cameron Francis notes, "As the rights of women once again come under threat in this country, it is more important than ever for women to take control of their own narrative. In Kissing the Witch, women reclaim their identities and stories through the deconstruction of patriarchal narratives and stereotypes that have been told and retold to little girls for generations, in the hopes that the next generation can write their own stories."

"I couldn't be happier that Corrib Theatre is bringing my revisionist fairy-tale play Kissing the Witch to life in Portland," writes playwright Emma Donoghue. "Skewing traditional European magic stories, this show unpicks many knotty old lies about gender roles, family relations and love."

Gemma Whelan adds, "It is a timely story in a #MeToo world, and alters our perception of received mythologies. The boldness of the concept and the language are delightfully transformative, and embody Corrib's mission of presenting universal stories that reflect everyone in our community, and serve to expand our vision of a common humanity."

Kissing the Witch runs from June 9 - 26, 2022 at Milagro Theatre in Portland.

Tickets: corribtheatre.org