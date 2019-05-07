Chapel Theatre Collective Closes Season with CURVE OF DEPARTURE by Rachel Bonds

Chapel Theatre's resident theatre company, Chapel Theatre Collective(CTC) presents its third/final show of their inaugural season, the Northwest Premiere of Curve of Departure by Rachel Bonds, May 10-25, 2019. Directed by CTC's Co-Artistic Director Danielle Weathers, and starring Robert Barr, Shelley B. Shelley, Blake Stone and fellow Co-Artistic Director of CTC, Illya deTorres.

Curve of Departure is a beautiful, serio-comic play about four people searching for what Home means, along with each of their respective legacies. This story unveils what an American Family looks like today, and how families are sometimes made in unexpected ways.

Felix and his partner Jackson are just scraping by in Los Angeles, so when Felix's estranged father passes away, they barely get the money together for plane tickets to the funeral in Santa Fe. They can't afford their own hotel room, so they share a room with Felix's mother, Linda, and his grandfather, Rudy. The foursome is preparing for tomorrow's funeral of Cyrus-Rudy's universally loathed son, Linda's estranged husband, and Felix's father. It's a play about the moments of deciding how much you will give to those you owe nothing to.

Rachel Bonds' plays have been developed or produced by South Coast Rep, Ars Nova, Manhattan Theatre Club, The McCarter Theatre, Roundabout Underground, Atlantic Theatre Company, Studio Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theatre NY Stage and Film, La Jolla, Williamstown Theatre Festival and Actors Theatre of Louisville among many others. Her plays include Curve of Departure, Five Mile Lake, The Wolfe Twins, Swimmers, Sundown, Yellow Moon, Alma, Firecracker, At The Old Place, Michael & Edie, Winter Games and Anniversary. She is an Alumna of EST's Youngblood, Ars Nova's Play Group. She was the 2016 Tow Foundation Playwright in Residence at Ars Nova and is presently working on commissions with The Geffen and McCarter. Rachel is a graduate of Brown University.

Curve of Departure previews Thursday, May 9thand runs May 10-25th. Shows for the first two weeks are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30, Sunday matinee at 2 pm. Final week shows are Wednesday-Saturday nights at 7:30. Tickets are $15 for preview 5/9. All other tickets are $25. (Thursdays are always pay what you will at the door with suggested $10 minimum). To learn more about us, see chapeltheatrecollective.com. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/curve-of-departure-by-rachel-bonds-tickets-58941361198. Chapel Theatre is located at 4107 SE Harrison Street, Milwaukie, OR 97222.





