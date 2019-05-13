Cast Change Announced For THE BREATHE OF LIFE At The Armory

Broadway actor Julia Brothers' will join Portland favorite Gretchen Corbett in David Hare's The Breath of Life, a two-woman play The Daily Telegraph called bitingly funny.

Brothers' credits include George Is Dead on Broadway; God in Weightless: A Rock Opera by The Kilbanes, directed by Becca Wolff, at The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival, American Conservatory Theater, and Z Space; and Arthur Miller in Jeremy Tiang's Salesman for Laguardia Performing Arts Center's Rough Draft Festival. Brothers will be making her debut at Portland Center Stage at The Armory.

Brothers will play novelist Francis Beale. When Francis decides she wants one last word with her ex-husband's ex-lover (Corbett), both women are forced to confront their past, their failed relationships, dashed ideals and the lens through which they choose to view their futures. The production is directed by Ken Rus Schmoll (readings in six of the last 10 JAW Festivals at The Armory, productions at Playwrights Horizons and New York Theatre Workshop).

The Armory will host post-show discussions with members of the cast and creative team at matinee performances on May 16, 18, 23, 30, June 1, 6, and 15.

Regular tickets range from $25 to $57. Tickets may be purchased at www.pcs.org, 503.445.3700, or in-person from the box office (128 NW Eleventh Avenue, Portland, OR). Rush tickets are $20. Students; patrons who are 30 or younger; and active duty or veteran military personnel and their families get 50% off tickets in seating areas 1-3. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. All prices vary by date and time, and are subject to change.





