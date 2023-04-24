Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Producer Corey Brunish Increases Namesake Musical Theatre Scholarship At Bridgetown Conservatory

This year, the scholarship award is $4,000.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Broadway Producer Corey Brunish is, once again, helping to pave the way for young musical theatre talent heading to college programs. Corey Brunish, with Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, established "The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship" in 2022 as a $3,000 award.

The first Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship was awarded to graduating Bridgetown student, Finn Rutis, beginning his freshman year in musical theatre at Molloy College/CAP21. The 2023 scholarship will be awarded at Bridgetown Conservatory's annual gala ("Follow Your Dream") on May 20, 2023. This year, the scholarship award is $4,000.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Corey Brunish has garnered 11 consecutive Tony Award nominations and received three Tony Awards and an Olivier Award from London's West End. Two of his most notable production credits include Beautiful The Carole King Musical, which ran for 6 years, and Come from Away which returns to Broadway this fall. Brunish largely funded the concert "Women of Soul" filmed in the East Wing of the Obama White House for PBS, starring Aretha Franklin, Melissa Etheridge, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe and Ariana Grande. He is currently producing the new documentary feature about the career of Stephen Schwartz titled "Defying Gravity." Brunish wrote the book for the new musical My Marcello which was selected out of 300 entries to be performed in London's BEAM Festival. The concept album will be released this Fall on the Broadway Records label.

The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school senior completing the Bridgetown Conservatory program, who will be attending a 2-year or 4-year college musical theatre program. Complete criteria and application requirements will be forthcoming.




