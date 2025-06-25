Bag&Baggage Productions Reveals New Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bag&Baggage Productions announced the formation of an Artistic Leadership Committee to guide the company’s artistic direction after the departure of former Producing Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb.

With Whitcomb’s departure, B&B is taking thoughtful, intentional steps to ensure stability and momentum in the company’s artistic work moving forward. The Board of Directors approved the creation of this committee chaired by Bag&Baggage’s founder, Scott Palmer, and including Board Chair Bianca McCarthy (former Executive Director of Echo Theatre Company), Company Manager Ephriam Harnsberger and Resident Artist Signe Larsen.

This committee, composed of longtime artists, staff, and board members, will provide immediate artistic guidance and make key programming decisions while we pause a formal search for permanent artistic leadership. More importantly, the committee will lead a series of community conversations designed to put our audience and supporters at the center of the company’s next chapter.

These community conversations are an opportunity to hear from Hillsboro and think about questions like: What do you want from your hometown theatre company? What stories should we be telling? What role should Bag&Baggage play in the cultural life of Hillsboro?

B&B will soon announce information about how to participate in these conversations.

