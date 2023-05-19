Bag&Baggage Productions Launches into their 23/24 Season with The Catapult Campaign

This campaign aims to provide the organization with a financial boost to launch them into the 23/24 season.

Bag&Baggage Productions Launches into their 23/24 Season with The Catapult Campaign

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro's own, nationally known, professional theatre company, has launched their first major fundraising campaign under the leadership of new Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb. Aptly dubbed The Catapult Campaign, this campaign aims to provide the organization with a financial boost to launch them into the 23/24 season as they continue to assess their internal infrastructure.

"The theatrical landscape is as unsteady as it has ever been" says Whitcomb, "some of the ways we used to work before the pandemic simply aren't sustainable, and frankly never were. The Catapult Campaign is designed to give us a bit more flexibility in a moment that feels extremely tense financially. This lift will provide us the space to restructure and rebuild while continuing to produce and present at full capacity."

The Catapult Campaign aims to raise $50,000 by July 21st - the regional premiere of Red Velvet by Olivier award winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and first show in the company's 23/24 season. The funds from this campaign will be used "to ensure that we can catapult into our next season of transformative storytelling and chart the path beyond" according to a recent letter sent by the company to potential donors. In addition to easing the financial burden of the company's five show season, the campaign's goal of $50,000 will aid in maintaining the company's accessible and affordable ticket prices, and to re-vampt and re-institute organizational projects such as the Emerging Artist Program - a professional training program that ran from 2017 - 2020 before being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aiding Bag&Baggage in their fundraising efforts is the company's newly launched "text-to-donate" program. With this program, donors can contribute simply and quickly by texting "CATAPULT" to 53555. Contributions can also be made through the traditional routes of heading to bagnbaggage.org/donate, by calling 503-345-9590, or by mailing a check to 350 E. Main St, Hillsboro, OR, 97123.

The company is deeply committed to enriching the lives of Washington County Citizens through the production of world-class theatre, and they're endlessly grateful to be able to rely on their community to help them continue this work.



