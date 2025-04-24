BOEING BOEING Comes to Experience Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience Theatre Project will present BOEING BOEING by Marc Camoletti, an Immersive jaunt to a 1960 Paris apartment, delightfully adorned. Performances run April 25 – May 25, 2025.

Fly back to a Paris apartment in the swinging ’60s, where you'll meet playboy architect Bernard Lawrence. He lives with his fiancée, TWA airline stewardess Gloria—and Lufthansa stewardess Gretchen—and Alitalia stewardess Gabriella. However, none of the women know about the other two, and this is exactly the way Bernard has designed it.

This works just fine as long as their flight schedules only bring them home every three days. Bernard’s live-in maid, Berthe, is key in pulling off this ruse, managing three sets of clothing, photographs, bed linens, and food preferences. But with the arrival of a long-lost friend and the new Boeing jet, Bernard’s plans hit some turbulence when his three fiancées all arrive at the same time.

ETP's production will immerse you right in the heart of Bernard's 1960s apartment, where there is no bad seat in the house. Be prepared to laugh out loud and enjoy the most deliriously funny flight of your life!

This intimate production is limited to only 45 people per show.

