BILLY NATION Comes to The Newmark Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adam Shapiro's band Billy Nation will perform a Billy Joel tribute concert at the Newmark Theatre on Friday, August 15 at 7:30 pm. Billy Nation pays tribute to this world-class talent and does Billy’s songs justice with Great Performances and passionate live shows that bring back the authentic spirit of the piano man’s music!

Billy Nation is not just a cover band. The group aims to capture not only the music but also the look and the aesthetics of what makes Billy Joel such a special artist. This tribute act will make you feel like you are experiencing one of Billy Joel’s concerts in his prime, bringing back the magic of that one-of-a-kind era of music. Whether they are performing at a private event, a concert hall, or a club, the musicians in Billy Nation always give it all.

The show offers more than just music: The band goes to great lengths to recreate the magical atmosphere of those early Billy Joel shows, down to the aesthetics and the energy on the stage. This is perfect for those who want to re-live those magical memories, or even enjoying that experience for the first time, like traveling back in time.

Comments