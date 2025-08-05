BILLY NATION – A Tribute to Billy Joel Bringsthe Piano Man’s Hits to Portland’s Newmark Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A night of unforgettable music, storytelling, and nostalgia awaits as Billy Nation – A Tribute to Billy Joel takes the stage at Portland’s Newmark Theatre on Friday, August 15 at 7:30 pm. Featuring soaring melodies, powerhouse vocals, and the unmistakable sound of Billy Joel’s piano-driven hits, this tribute show brings the spirit and energy of the legendary singer-songwriter to life.

Led by acclaimed musician Adam Shapiro, Billy Nation faithfully recreates Joel’s iconic concert experience — from the heartfelt ballads that made him famous to the arena anthems that keep fans dancing in their seats. Audiences will hear note-perfect renditions of chart-toppers like Piano Man, Movin’ Out, Uptown Girl, Scenes from an Italian Restaurant, It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me, and many more.

With dazzling musicianship, authentic staging, and a whole lot of heart, Billy Nation delivers more than a show — it’s a celebration of one of America’s greatest living songwriters.

“These songs are the soundtrack to people’s lives,” says frontman Adam Shapiro. “Our goal is to bring those memories to life on stage — and maybe even create a few new ones.”

Shapiro’s impressive resume includes sharing the stage with legends like James Brown, Kool & The Gang, and Huey Lewis & The News. As a lifelong Billy Joel fan and gifted performer, his passion shines through in every note.