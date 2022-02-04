A CONNECTICUT YANKEE Opens On Lakewood Theatre Comnpany's Side Door Stage February 18

Lakewood Theatre Company's Lost Treasures Collection continues its 11th season with A Connecticut Yankee. This rarely performed musical created in 1927, revised in 1943 and again in 2001, features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Lorenz Hart, and a book by Herbert Fields. The musical is based on A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court by Mark Twain.

A Connecticut Yankee will be performed in concert-style on Lakewood's Side Door Stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts on Friday, February 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, February 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 for all seats.

The Story: Rodgers & Hart's A Connecticut Yankee introduces us to Martin Barrett (Matthew Curl), who is about to get married to Fay Morgan (Kerie Darner), but she knocks him out with a champagne bottle when she sees him talking to his former fiancée, Alice (Ava Rose). He awakes to find himself transported back to the days of Camelot and King Arthur. Martin becomes a favorite at court, falls in love with the Demoiselle Alisande (Ava Rose), and is soon put in charge of industrializing the country. The king's evil sister, Queen Morgan Le Fay (Kerie Darner), has Alisande kidnapped, but Martin rescues her just as he is awakening from his dream, and he realizes that it is Alice whom he has loved all along.

A Connecticut Yankee is a delightful romp from the early days of Broadway featuring classic Rodgers & Hart tunes like the delightful "Thou Swell" and the show-stopping comedy number "To Keep My Love Alive."

Featured performers in A Connecticut Yankee include Mark Berezin as Merlin, Jeremy Southard as Arthur Pendragros/King Arthur, Greg Prosser as Sir Launcelot, Leia Young as Guinevere, and Erik Montague as Sir Galahad/Gerald Gareth

The Lost Treasures Collection of rarely performed musical gems is curated and directed by Dennis Corwin, and Jeffrey Michael Kauffman is the music director. Shows in this collection are staged concert-style and are presented script-in-hand with minimal staging. No sets.

Lakewood Theatre Company's Side Door Stage is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. Beverages will be available for purchase before and during the show.

A Connecticut Yankee runs TWO DAYS ONLY on February 18 and 19, 2022 with three performances. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Lakewood's website at https://www.lakewood-center.org.

Mask and Vaccination protocols are required, and details can be found on Lakewood's website at https://www.lakewood-center.org.