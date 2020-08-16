Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra Performs a Symphony Concert on 4 September

The concert will be conducted by Andrzej Boreyko.

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a symphony concert on 4 September at 19:30. The concert will be conducted by Andrzej Boreyko.

Program

Franz Schubert - Overture Die Zauberharfe, D.644 [10']

Anton Bruckner - Three Pieces for Orchestra [9']

Johannes Brahms - Serenade No. 2 in A Major, Op.16 [27']

Erich Wolfgang Korngold - Straussiana [7']

