VIDEO: Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Celebrates Mozart's Birthday With Clip From New Years Concert
Watch Thomasz Kumiega perform from Don Giovanni!
Today is the anniversary of the birth of the undisputed music genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa is celebrating him by sharing a part of its New Year's Eve Gala, which was centered around the opera work of Mozart and Rossini!
The concert featured the adepers and alumni of Program Kształcenia Młodych Talentów-Akademia Operowa and the Tw-ON Orchestra and Choir under the baton of maestra Patrick Fournillier Conductor.
Watch Thomasz Kumiega perform from Don Giovanni in the clip below!