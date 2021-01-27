VIDEO: Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Celebrates Mozart's Birthday With Clip From New Years Concert

Today is the anniversary of the birth of the undisputed music genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa is celebrating him by sharing a part of its New Year's Eve Gala, which was centered around the opera work of Mozart and Rossini!

The concert featured the adepers and alumni of Program Kształcenia Młodych Talentów-Akademia Operowa and the Tw-ON Orchestra and Choir under the baton of maestra Patrick Fournillier Conductor.

Watch Thomasz Kumiega perform from Don Giovanni in the clip below!