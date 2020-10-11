The Polish National Opera Announces Operations Under COVID-19 'Yellow Zone' Restrictions

Indoor cultural events may be held in the yellow zone provided that the venue’s seating capacity is reduced to 25%.

Following a decision of the Council of Ministers of Poland, as of Saturday, 10 October 2020, Warsaw is placed in the Covid-19 'yellow zone' where communities must follow stricter sanitary restrictions. The Polish National Opera, Teatr Wielki, Warsaw is prepared to operate in the new sanitary regime.

According to the existing regulations, indoor cultural events may be held in the yellow zone provided that the venue's seating capacity is reduced to 25%. The above cap will be applied to events scheduled from 10 October 2020 onwards (Opera University for Adults on 10 October; Werther on 10, 14 and 16 October; Halka on 11, 13 and 15 October).

The available seats will be allocated to ticket holders based on when they bought their ticket(s), starting from the earliest date.

Ticket holders who bought their ticket(s) online will be contacted by our Ticket Service by e-mail or phone.

Ticket holders who bought their ticket(s) at the physical Box Office are kindly asked to contact the Ticket Service at + 48 22 826 50 19, +48 22 692 02 08, +48 22 692 02 10 (weekdays: 11 am-7 pm; Saturday: 12 pm-7 pm; Sunday: 11 am-6 pm).

