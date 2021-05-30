Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Will Present its Premiere Prelude A PILGRIM OF HUNGARY This Week

The concert will feature Piotr Alexewicz on piano.

May. 30, 2021  
Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Will Present its Premiere Prelude A PILGRIM OF HUNGARY This Week

Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa will present Premiere Prelude: a Pilgrim of Hungary and Italy on June 2. The concert will feature Piotr Alexewicz on piano.

PROGRAM:

Franz Liszt, Years of pilgrimage

Oberman Valley (I)
Eglogue (I)
Les jeux d'eaux a la villa d'este (III)
Petrarch's sonnet 104 (II)
Sonata after reading Dante (II)

Learn more here.

Ferenc Liszt made pilgrimages all over Europe, which is reflected in his music. With his virtuosity and personality of the "conqueror" he won the hearts of the poor and the rich. The whole world amazed with virtuosity, although mainly when he thought about it, immersed himself in melancholy, subjected him to the charm of Italian art and nature, he composed works of special value. These are the pieces from Years of Pilgrimage that we will hear in the Prelude pre-ballet, interpreted by one of the most talented Polish pianists of the young generation, Piotr Alexewicz.

Preludes are short, one-hour long concerts, gathering music lovers and opera lovers looking for a beautiful musical experience and a broader look at the works created for the stage.

It is a look at the work of composers of the staged operas and ballets from a different perspective, showing their often less known face. Touching the subtle matter of the highest class of chamber music, both virtuoso, sometimes reflective, sometimes playful, is an excellent introduction to the musical aura - and not only - of premieres that mark the season's programming axis.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Poland Stories
BWW Review: ANNA KARENINA at Opera Wroclaw Photo

BWW Review: ANNA KARENINA at Opera Wroclaw

BWW Review: DUSK-DAWN at Teatr Polski Photo

BWW Review: DUSK-DAWN at Teatr Polski

Polish National Opera Will Reopen on May 29 Photo

Polish National Opera Will Reopen on May 29

Stary Teatr Will Present THE DEMONS Next Month Photo

Stary Teatr Will Present THE DEMONS Next Month


More Hot Stories For You

  • YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Will Be Performed By Stage Crafters Community Theatre in June
  • GREASE Will Be Performed by Young Actors Theatre This Summer
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • CROSSING JORDAN Will Be Performed by Young Actors Theatre This Spring