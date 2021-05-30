Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Will Present its Premiere Prelude A PILGRIM OF HUNGARY This Week

Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa will present Premiere Prelude: a Pilgrim of Hungary and Italy on June 2. The concert will feature Piotr Alexewicz on piano.

PROGRAM:

Franz Liszt, Years of pilgrimage

Oberman Valley (I)

Eglogue (I)

Les jeux d'eaux a la villa d'este (III)

Petrarch's sonnet 104 (II)

Sonata after reading Dante (II)

Learn more here.

Ferenc Liszt made pilgrimages all over Europe, which is reflected in his music. With his virtuosity and personality of the "conqueror" he won the hearts of the poor and the rich. The whole world amazed with virtuosity, although mainly when he thought about it, immersed himself in melancholy, subjected him to the charm of Italian art and nature, he composed works of special value. These are the pieces from Years of Pilgrimage that we will hear in the Prelude pre-ballet, interpreted by one of the most talented Polish pianists of the young generation, Piotr Alexewicz.

Preludes are short, one-hour long concerts, gathering music lovers and opera lovers looking for a beautiful musical experience and a broader look at the works created for the stage.

It is a look at the work of composers of the staged operas and ballets from a different perspective, showing their often less known face. Touching the subtle matter of the highest class of chamber music, both virtuoso, sometimes reflective, sometimes playful, is an excellent introduction to the musical aura - and not only - of premieres that mark the season's programming axis.