Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Annoucnes Event Cancellations Through May 3

The Council of Ministers decided to extend most of the existing restrictions until May 3 They include a suspension of cultural activities with the participation of the audience.

Therefore, Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa will cancel the following events:

• Workshop - ON for Kids-24/04/2021

• Cardillac-23, 25, 27, 29/04/2021

• Muzalinda meeting-25/04/2021

The ′′ Cardillac ′′ performance will be recorded without audience participation, Additionally, the company has announced changes to the repertoire in the current artistic season. ′′Aida′′ performances scheduled for 6, 7, 8, 9/05, 9/05, performances ′Carmina Burana (Foggling of an eye) ′′ that were supposed to take place on 29 and 30/05 and ′′ Romeo and Juliet ′′ scheduled for 6, 8, 9 and 10/06/2021.

The ballet premiere ′′Mayerling′′ has been moved from 21/05 to 4/06/2021. The next shows will take place on 5, 6, 8, 9, 10/06/2021.

Learn more at https://teatrwielki.pl/bezpieczenstwo/