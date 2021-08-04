Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE QUEEN'S NEW CLOTHES Comes To Theater of Stefan Batory

The production runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

Aug. 4, 2021  
THE QUEEN'S NEW CLOTHES returns for performances at Theater of Stefan Batory on August 14th, 2021.

What should the Queen be like? Beautiful, gracious, powerful... these seem to be hackneyed phrases. Perhaps a modern ruler should have completely different characteristics. Maybe it should be rather assimilated and adapted now. Perhaps it should reflect many colors of our complicated everyday life. But whose queen is it actually?

"New Clothes of the Queen" is a story about a young generation lost in times full of extremes. In times where belonging is a necessity, where there is no room for blandness, when waking up an hour later than usual, you open your eyes to a whole new reality. When the narrative of the modern world is conducted by the mass media, the line between truth and fiction becomes blurred, and the line of morality becomes less and less clear. In the world of media hype, definitions of certain values a??a??are beginning to be re-formulated. How much can they be changed? It depends on the viewership.

Creative Team

script and directed by Katarzyna Hora
set design by Jan Głąb
music Katarzyna Bem
choreography Marta Wiśniewska
video Łukasz Kurek
Magda Bremer poster
stage manager Artur Wacławek (Entertainment Theater in Chorzów)
making masks Alicja Helfojer
production of the Entertainment Theater in Chorzów (as part of the award of the 10th Entrée Artistic Observatory)

Cast

Marianna Skarbek Agata Dromert
Barbara Wąsik Marta Wiśniewska
Sandra Wieszko Żaneta Górecka
Magdalena Mostek Michalina Hanzel
Joanna Kotowicz Adrianna Bieżan
Presenter Piotr Jaszczur Śnieguł
Theater of Stefan Batory- a creative collective founded in 2014 by students of the Secondary School No. 3 in Chorzów at that time. Today, it is created by students of the Wrocław branch of the Academy of Theater Arts in Krakow, graduates of the Academy of Theater Practices of the European Center for Theater Practices "Gardzienice" and an intermedia student of the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow. A creative force that shows that theater is first and foremost a community, meeting and friendship. In their works, they willingly use the experience gained during artistic education. They use various artistic means, such as: form, object animation, music and multi-voiced songs. In its performances, the theater team looks for answers to difficult questions about the surrounding reality and tries to talk about their generation.
The performance was created for the award of the 10th edition of the Entrée Artistic Observatory . The project is co-financed by the City of Chorzów and the #wszystkierodzajeteatru Foundation .

