THE QUEEN'S NEW CLOTHES Comes To Theater of Stefan Batory

THE QUEEN'S NEW CLOTHES returns for performances at Theater of Stefan Batory on August 14th, 2021.

What should the Queen be like? Beautiful, gracious, powerful... these seem to be hackneyed phrases. Perhaps a modern ruler should have completely different characteristics. Maybe it should be rather assimilated and adapted now. Perhaps it should reflect many colors of our complicated everyday life. But whose queen is it actually?

"New Clothes of the Queen" is a story about a young generation lost in times full of extremes. In times where belonging is a necessity, where there is no room for blandness, when waking up an hour later than usual, you open your eyes to a whole new reality. When the narrative of the modern world is conducted by the mass media, the line between truth and fiction becomes blurred, and the line of morality becomes less and less clear. In the world of media hype, definitions of certain values a??a??are beginning to be re-formulated. How much can they be changed? It depends on the viewership.

Creative Team

script and directed by Katarzyna Hora

set design by Jan Głąb

music Katarzyna Bem

choreography Marta Wiśniewska

video Łukasz Kurek

Magda Bremer poster

stage manager Artur Wacławek (Entertainment Theater in Chorzów)

making masks Alicja Helfojer

production of the Entertainment Theater in Chorzów (as part of the award of the 10th Entrée Artistic Observatory)

Cast