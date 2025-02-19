Review: AVENUE Q at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After 20 years of its Broadway debut, our well-known puppets are back with their signature mix of philosophy, humor, and a quest for purpose. They've aged like fine wine – still hilarious, super smart, and more relatable than ever!

The show has aged gracefully, too. Even jokes about the Internet still pack a punch, and the colorful setting only makes everything more appealing. Barbara Olech, one of the creative masterminds behind the spectacle, shared that puppets have a superpower: even their most embarrassing jokes become brilliantly clever as you step back and watch the magic unfold. According to theatre head Przemysław Kieliszewski, while the set dazzles on stage, the show gets real by tackling everyday problems with uncensored honesty.

But for me, the real star is the infectious energy, youthful fun, and easygoing vibe that flows from the stage. The wizard behind this magic is Lukasz Brzezinski – a director who infuses every twist and turn with such effortless charm that even if you know what's coming (this is my case), you're still left eagerly anticipating what lies around the corner. With Barbara’s dynamic choreography, they've seamlessly blended movement, humor, and storytelling into a visual treat.

And then there's the ensemble – a parade of characters bursting with life:

• Princeton (Emil Lipski)

• Kate Monster (Aleksandra Daukszewicz)

• Rod (Tobiasz Szafraniak)

• Nicky (Bartosz Soltysiak)

• Brian (Maciej Ogórkiewcz)

• Christmas Eve (Dagmara Rybak)

• Trekkie Monster (Wieslaw Paprzycki)

• Ms. Thistletwat (Lucyna Winkiel)

• Lucy the Slut (Anna Lasota)

• Piotr Swend (Joanna Rybka – originally Gary Coleman, reimagined for a Polish child star with down syndrome)

• Bad Idea Bears (Denisa Jarczak-Kaczmarska and Kacper Jedrzejewski)

Each performer brings an explosion of energy that makes the entire journey come alive. I've got my favorites, of course! Dagmara Rybak is hilariously brilliant, with energy like a human dynamo (if dynamite had a personality, she'd be it). Aleksandra Daukszewicz’s voice is smoother than butter on a hot pancake, and Kacper Jedrzejewski, the fresh face in Poznan’s ensemble, lights up the stage so brilliantly that even the spotlights need sunglasses!

This show takes entertainment to a whole new level—laughing at the quirks of relationships, the ups and downs of love, the hunt for that perfect job, and the eternal quest for purpose. The first edgy joke might feel a bit wild, but soon you just go with the flow, laughing at every slice of human absurdity because they're all so real.

As someone who memorized every lyric 20 years ago, I was absolutely enchanted by Poznan’s theatrical twist. The sense of camaraderie among the cast is palpable—they truly act like one big supportive family, making each moment on stage utterly magical.

And seriously, if life’s got you down with too much adulting, let these mischievous puppets be your ultimate escape! Trust me, after a dose of this puppet wonderland, you'll be laughing so hard you might forget you ever had any responsibilities. So ditch the seriousness, grab a buddy, and dive into the funny puppet madness.

Photo: Dawid Stube

