Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEMORY AND THE FUTURE Comes to Teatr Wielki

The performance is set for 19 April.

Apr. 17, 2023  
MEMORY AND THE FUTURE Comes to Teatr Wielki

Memory and the Future comes to Teatr Wielki this week.

Apart from conveying a symbolic message and paying tribute to both the Jewish and the Polish victims of Nazi terror, the concert underscores the importance of Polish-Jewish relations based a mutual respect for centuries of shared history and historical truth.

The concert is an opportunity for young Polish and Israeli musicians to come together, break through barriers and stereotypes, and build new relationships. The young Poles and Israelis will play together in concert remembering about the past and looking to the future.

The performance is set for 19 April.




Review: PPA - THE 43RD STAGE SONG REVIEW IN WROCLAW at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw Photo
Review: PPA - THE 43RD STAGE SONG REVIEW IN WROCLAW at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw
What did our critic think of PPA - THE 43RD STAGE SONG REVIEW IN WROCLAW at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw?
Review: HOSPITAL AT THE END OF THE CITY. MUSIC FOR SURGERY at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Photo
Review: HOSPITAL AT THE END OF THE CITY. MUSIC FOR SURGERY at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych
What did our critic think of HOSPITAL AT THE END OF THE CITY. MUSIC FOR SURGERY at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych?
Review: BALLET: FLIGHT/BOLERO/ELSA CANASTA at Wroclaw Opera Photo
Review: BALLET: FLIGHT/BOLERO/ELSA CANASTA at Wroclaw Opera
What did our critic think of BALLET: FLIGHT/BOLERO/ELSA CANASTA at Wroclaw Opera? Flight, Bolero, and Elsa Canasta are full of emotion, big moves, and a diversity that would move you deeply.
Review: PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw Photo
Review: PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw
What did our critic think of PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT. THE MUSICAL at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw?

More Hot Stories For You


TOSCA Comes to Teatr Wielki This WeekTOSCA Comes to Teatr Wielki This Week
March 6, 2023

Tosca comes to Poland this month! Performances run 10-19 March 2023. Tosca is an opera in three acts with a libretto by Luigi Illica, Giuseppe Giacosa based on the play by Victorien Sardou.
KING ROGER Comes to the Polish National Opera in FebruaryKING ROGER Comes to the Polish National Opera in February
January 30, 2023

King Roger comes to the Polish National Opera in February 2023. Performances run February 10-12.
OBSESJE Returns to Teatr Wielki in AprilOBSESJE Returns to Teatr Wielki in April
January 17, 2023

Choreografia do fragmentów Schubertowskiego kwintetu to taniec czysty, abstrakcyjny, by nie rzec: autoreferencyjny. Pastor mówi, że inspirowały go także osobiste, nierzadko „obsesyjne', relacje pomiędzy tancerzami w jego zespole. Kto ma w pamięci Pianistkę Hanekego, temu już zawsze Schubert kojarzyć się będzie z presją perfekcji i seksualności.
THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Teatr Wielki Next MonthTHE MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Teatr Wielki Next Month
January 12, 2023

The Magic Flute comes to Teatr Wielki next month! Performances run through 30 May 2023.
LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Comes to Teatr Wielki This MonthLA FORZA DEL DESTINO Comes to Teatr Wielki This Month
January 3, 2023

Giuseppe Verdi’s La forza del destino starts with a scene of Donna Leonora and Don Alvaro’s moonlight tryst which is suddenly interrupted by the girl’s father, Marchese di Calatrava. Alvaro draws a pistol, most probably one with a flintlock mechanism, because that was what used in the 18th century.
share