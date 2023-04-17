Memory and the Future comes to Teatr Wielki this week.

Apart from conveying a symbolic message and paying tribute to both the Jewish and the Polish victims of Nazi terror, the concert underscores the importance of Polish-Jewish relations based a mutual respect for centuries of shared history and historical truth.

The concert is an opportunity for young Polish and Israeli musicians to come together, break through barriers and stereotypes, and build new relationships. The young Poles and Israelis will play together in concert remembering about the past and looking to the future.

The performance is set for 19 April.