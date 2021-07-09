VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For Pittsburgh CLO's THE WIZARD OF OZ

Pittsburgh CLO is presenting The Wizard of Oz, running Jul 08, 2021 - Jul 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. Go inside rehearsals for the production in the video below!

This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations.

Includes the songs "Over The Rainbow," "Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead)," "If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve," "We're Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road)," "The Jitterbug," "The Merry Old Land of Oz," "Poppies (Optimistic Voices)" and "If I Were King Of The Forest."

Through an incredible, first-ever partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers, you have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience The Wizard of Oz under the stars at Heinz Field! Heinz Field is welcoming guests to the stadium and ensuring the safety and comfort of all attendees.

Learn more at https://www.pittsburghclo.org/shows/the-wizard-of-oz.