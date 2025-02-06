The National Opera House in Pittsburgh Requires $10 Million to Complete Restoration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Opera House in Pittsburgh has entered its restoration phase, following its acquisition and stabilization. This restoration phase requires $10 million to complete.

The Opera House located on 7101 Apple Street was acquired by Jonnet Solomon and the late Ms. Miriam White in 2000.

If Solomon isn’t able to raise a final $7 million to restore the house in the next 12 months, much of the construction accomplished to date will have to be redone, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

“We’re currently doing all the necessary paperwork to position ourselves to go for this final round of funding,” Solomon said.

The venue is asking for donations which can be made here.

The urgent restoration needs of the property starts with reinforcing the structural support, protecting the building from moisture and the clearing of any pests. The restoration plans honors the historic structure, nature and feel of the facility while creating a functional building for Opera House planned activities and programming. All of the work will be conducted by professional contractors, engineers and architects.

Theteam includes skilled artisans from around the country to recreate original architectural and design details such as the front porch, grand entryway staircase, stained glass windows and all of the important details of the house. The current goal is to protect the building from further damage, while not losing critical historical details.

The completed restoration will honor the house’s original design and 40s era updates and provide a fully restored, operational and nationally recognized landmark building.

