The Golden Games, A Musical Game Show Comes To Pittsburgh

Direct from Off-Broadway, it's The Golden Girls musical drag parody for the NEW generation.

Picture it: Pittsburgh Pride, June, 2019. Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. The hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' favorite game shows! Lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with your bosom buddies, while competing to become the next #TokenSophia. Grab That Dough! Prizes! Songs! Jeopardy Dream Sequences! Oh My! Toto, we're not in Miami anymore, sugar.

People are saying, "It's like vaudeville for the new generation!" AND "They had me laughing so hard my cheeks hurt!"

The Golden Gays NYC Present:

A Golden Girls Musical Game Show!

World Pride Tour 2019

Saturday, June 8 at 5:00pm Pre-Pride Headliner Performance

Sunday, June 9 at 5:00pm Post-Pride Parade Celebration

Mariposa Theatre

527 Lincoln Ave.

Bellevue, PA 15202

Tickets:

$25 General Admission

$35 VIP - Includes premium front reserved seating, GGNYC swag, and an official #TokenSophia photo following the show with the cast starring YOU as Sophia! We provide the wig, glasses, and handbag. You provide the Sicilian attitude.

*Get your tickets early- all previous shows have sold out!

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=101125

The Golden Gays NYC (or GGNYC) burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon then at the famed Rue-La-Rue Cafe. What began as a flash mob extravaganza has skyrocketed to sold-out engagements, tours, and cruises all over New York City and beyond. In the summer of 2018, their hit musical "Hot Flashbacks" premiered to rave reviews Off-Broadway at Theatre Row. You can frequently find the girls at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, New York's premier destination for queens from RuPaul's Drag Race. Pride Tour 2019 marks the third successful GGNYC tour, each expanding their reach further across America. First, "Hot Flashbacks" followed by their Christmas spectacular "Thank Yule For Being A Friend" played to enthusiastic audiences in New York City, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Rochester, Cumberland (MD), New Hope (PA), and Asbury Park (NJ), where their brunch shows at The Asbury Hotel have become an iconic staple of the community. Look for the GGNYC booth at RuPaul's DragCon NYC every September. The ladies are breaking into the Florida circuit later this December when "Thank Yule For Being A Friend" plays a two week residency at the Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. You can also catch GGNYC sailing on the high seas with Celebrity cruises: first in August with Vacaya, then in February 2020 with Flip Phone Events' "Golden Fans at Sea".

The Golden Gays NYC stars Jason B. Schmidt (as Dorothy), Andy Crosten (as Blanche), and Gerry Mastrolia (as Rose) along with Musical Director, Mason Griffin. A musical parody, their shows consist of live singing and dancing, along with hilarious sketches from the television show's most memorable moments.





