The August Wilson African American Cultural Center Presents A New Production In Collaboration With Demaskus Theatre Collective

From Colored to Black: A Multi-Media Play explores systemic racism and public health education.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) is proud to present From Colored to Black, a multi-media event that utilizes arts and culture to engage the Pittsburgh community in critical dialogue around how systemic racism is directly connected to the health and wellness outcomes in the Black community. This event aims to foster critical conversations about systemic racism's impact on the health and well-being of the Black community through the power of arts and culture.

Taking place during Juneteenth weekend, From Colored to Black will serve as an opportunity for attendees to share their stories and actively contribute to the creation of a new multi-media play. Through a combination of public health education, oral history performance, and community arts activism, the play titled From Colored to Black will communicate health data, historical research, and the lived experiences of the Black community. DEMASKUS Theater Collective (DTC) is in collaboration with EnterChange Group, and the University of Florida's Center for Arts in Medicine. The goal is to innovate the existing multi-modal play From Colored to Black and tailor it to reflect the rich history of Pittsburgh.

"Stories like From Colored to Black are critical to the Pittsburgh community," stated Janis Burley Wilson, President and CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. "Through the arts, this innovative production stimulates critical discourse on systemic racism and public health education, empowering our community to engage in meaningful conversations and to take affirmative steps towards positive change."

Funding for this program was provided in part by a grant from the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh in partnership with the POISE Foundation and the Advancing Black Arts in Pittsburgh program of The Pittsburgh Foundation and The Heinz Endowments.




