ROCK OF AGES Is Ready To Rock The Benedum, July 23

Pump up the volume and bust out your air guitar moves! For the first time ever, Pittsburgh CLO is going to shake the walls of the Benedum Center with ROCK OF AGES, July 23 - 28. This Pittsburgh CLO premiere is only running for one week - there are just 8 chances to get here for a raging good time! Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.

Pittsburgh CLO is turning up the volume with the five time Tony Award-nominated ROCK OF AGES. This rock 'n' roll extravaganza features some of the 1980's greatest hits including: "I Wanna Know What Love Is," "Final Countdown," "Sister Christian" and so many more! This is one for the ages that will have you singing "Just Like Paradise." Set in the fictitious Hollywood rock bar, The Bourbon Room, this rock 'n' roll musical comedy is filled with loveable characters, hummable hits and the kinds of jokes you might not want your kids to hear. This show features adult content.

Ace Young of Broadway and American Idol fame is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut as the ultimate rock star, Stacee Jaxx. Joining Mr. Young in the role of rock star wannabe, Drew, is Justin Matthew Sargent whose credits include Broadway's Rock of Ages and Bonnie and Clyde. Also starring in this exhilarating 80s experience is Pittsburgh CLO alum Tess Soltau who was last seen in our CLO Cabaret production of 8-Track. After appearing on Broadway in Wicked and The Addams Family, Ms. Soltau joins the cast as the bright-eyed, small town girl, Sherrie. Pittsburgh CLO also welcomes back director Scott Weinstein, who directed our world premiere Cabaret show, The Double-Threat Trio, and choreographer, Stephanie Klemons, who was last seen as Vanessa in our 2017 production of In The Heights.

Individual tickets start at $27, and groups of 10 or more enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Call our Group Sales Hotline at 412-325-1582 for more information. Student tickets are also available. Visit pittsburghCLO.org for further information.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You