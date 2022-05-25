Private Industry Reading Of New Girl Group Musical THE CRINOLYNNS Set In Greensburg

Stage Right Greensburg and their GhostLight Initiative are presenting a private industry reading of the new musical, THE CRINOLYNNS on June 14th.

The show is a musical about a fictitious 1960s girl group, reuniting after 40 years away from the spotlight. They have put together a new act about the realities of life after the prom, getting a ring, and the cute boy. It features an original score with music in the style of The Crystals, The Chiffons, Carole King and the other queens of the girl group genre. It's described as a mashup of The Golden Girls and FOREVER PLAID.

THE CRINOLYNNS has music by composer/musical director Aaron Gandy (ROMEO & BERNADETTE; JUST Jim Dale; Radio City Music Hall) and has a book and lyrics by Scott Logsdon (Broadway's LES MISERABLES; STICKS & STONES starring Audra McDonald, Joshua Robert Colley, Javier Muñoz, George Salazar, and Mykal Kilgore; and the film Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth Jay Lane.) Logsdon conceived the show.

"Scott and I are thrilled to work with this talented cast and Stage Right at this developmental stage of THE CRINOLYNNS," said Gandy. "It's a thrill to write roles for 'women of a certain age' who are frequently overlooked and have so many experiences and so much wisdom to share. The juxtaposition of the cheery girl group sound with stories of the reality of life has been delicious to work on and we're looking forward to sharing it with an audience."

The cast will feature Jeanne Kane as Ann, Eva Rainforth as Roz Lynn, and Toni Schlemmer as Maddie Lynn. Gandy will serve as musical director, Matt Thomas will serve as assistant musical director, and Logsdon will direct.

"Stage Right is proud to work with Scott and Aaron on this project," says Christopher McAllister, executive director of Stage Right. "Our GhostLight Theatre Initiative is a newly formed branch of the Stage Right family that is geared to providing space and resources for new works, and new artists, at any stage of development. Stage Right has always been a place to support new theatre, and now, more than ever, we are committed to the cause, and welcome works like THE CRINOLYNNS to Our Studios."

The reading is an invitation only event. Information about Stage Right can be found at: https://www.stagerightgreensburg.com.