Prime Stage Theatre Will Host 5th Annual High School Drama Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prime Stage Theatre's 5th Annual High School Drama Awards will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 to honor excellence by student actors performing in non-musical plays.

"What makes these awards unique," says Drama Awards coordinator John Dolphin, "is that to be eligible, the students must be in a backstage leadership role or onstage performance role. We encourage adult mentorship and assistance, but in the end, these productions are student-run."

The awards take place at 7:00 p.m. in Hillman Center for the Performing Arts, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh PA. Monteze Freeland, co-artistic director of City Theatre, will serve as master of ceremonies.

During the evening, schools have the option to present a short scene from their nominated production. The event annually draws around 400 students, teachers and families.

Productions from 15 area high schools have been nominated - Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Carlynton High School, Chartiers Valley High School, Deer Lakes High School, Fox Chapel High School, Hampton High School, North Allegheny Intermediate High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Quaker Valley High School, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Junior/Senior High School, Thomas Jefferson High School.

The 16 award categories are Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Student Director, Best Student Stage Manager, Best Student Scenic Design and/or Fabrication, Best Student Lighting Design and/or Operation, Best Student Prop Design and/or Fabrication, Best Student Sound Design and/or Operation, Best Student Costume Design and/or Fabrication, Best Student Makeup Design and/or Application, Best Student Use of Creative Special Effects, Best Student Backstage Run Crew, Best Student Program/Post Design and/or Fabrication, Best Overall Production.

"The High School Drama Awards is our way of looking to the future," says Dr. Wayne Brinda, Prime Stage Theatre producing artistic director. "By encouraging these young actors and tech crew in their early efforts, we're building a strong foundation for Pittsburgh theatre in years to come."

Since its founding in 1996, Prime Stage Theatre has presented over 100 plays that introduce student and family audiences to classic and contemporary works of world literature.

The theatre's current 2024-25 Season of Strength, Voices and Hope includes Great Expectations; Looking Forward: The Ruby Bridges Story; I Never Saw Another Butterfly and The Terezin Promise; Twelve Angry Men.

More information about the 5th Annual High School Drama Awards is at https://primestage.com/events/drama-awards/

Comments