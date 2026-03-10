Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Present SPRING MIX Featuring World and Pittsburgh Premieres

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will present SPRING MIX, a mixed repertory program featuring four works, including a world premiere and a Pittsburgh premiere, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Performances are scheduled for April 10–12.

The program combines classical and contemporary choreography, including the Pittsburgh premiere of Mark Godden’s Angels In The Architecture, a world premiere by choreographer Garrett Smith, the return of Barak Marshall’s Monger, and a new staging by artistic director Adam W. McKinney of the Act II “White Swan” pas de deux from SWAN LAKE.

“I cannot wait for Pittsburgh audiences to experience the bold, beautiful choreography in this amazing Spring Mix production,” said PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney. “I am thrilled for my restaging of the ‘White Swan' Pas de deux to be included as part of this performance, along with the works of three visionary choreographers.”

The program opens with the Act II “White Swan” pas de deux from SWAN LAKE, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov and newly staged by McKinney. The duet is known for its precise lifts and swan-like port de bras, highlighting the lyrical qualities of classical ballet.

The program also includes Barak Marshall’s Monger, which follows a group of domestic workers living under the authority of an abusive employer. The work explores themes of hierarchy, power, dignity, and survival, combining theatrical storytelling with an eclectic musical score that ranges from Gypsy and Balkan traditions to folk and Baroque influences. Monger was previously presented by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in October 2023.

Another featured work is the Pittsburgh premiere of Mark Godden’s Angels In The Architecture, set to Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring. Inspired by the Shaker communities, the ballet explores themes of faith, unity, and devotion through a minimalist aesthetic in its choreography, costumes, and staging.

The program concludes with a world premiere by choreographer Garrett Smith, whose work often draws inspiration from the dancers themselves. Smith’s choreography frequently explores themes of identity and self-reflection through movement tailored to individual performers.

PBT Connects: Theater Programs

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will present several educational and engagement events connected to the performances.

Opening Night Preview | Friday, April 10 | 6:30 p.m.

Audience members can hear from choreographers, stagers, and creative artists involved in the production.

Artist Q&A | Friday, April 10 | after the performance

Audience members can speak with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artists about their roles and the rehearsal process.

Tea with the AD | Saturday, April 11 | 6:45 p.m.

An informal pre-performance conversation with Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney.

Artist Q&A | Saturday, April 11 | after the 7:30 p.m. performance

A post-show discussion with company artists about the production and working with choreographers.

Schedule

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will perform SPRING MIX at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center at the following times:

Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Single tickets start at $33.50, including fees, and are available at pbt.org or by calling 412-456-6666. Season subscription packages are also available.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets can save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.