Pittsburgh Public Theater Presents THE BARD IN BLOOM

Pittsburgh Public Theater will present The Bard in Bloom as part of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series on Flagstaff Hill Saturday, May 22, from 2:00-3:15pm.

This event is a celebration of the extraordinary young artists who have taken part in the organization's Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest. Reserved seating is available for a donation. All proceeds will benefit Empty Space Project and PPT's Education & Engagement programs.

Pull up a chair or blanket and sit among the darling buds of May to witness winners and finalists of Pittsburgh Public Theater's Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest give life to the Bard's most beautiful poetry and iconic characters. Don't miss the chance to see our talented troupe of student performers featuring participants from years past as well as those who competed in this year's virtual contest live and ON STAGE for the very first time! You will also meet our dynamic event emcee, newly named Director of Education and Engagement Parag S. Gohel. Shall we compare them to a spring's day? Yes, and we invite you to do the same.

Featuring: Chloe Baker (Hope Academy), Wyatt Bernardini (ECS Intermediate), Brynn Burnsworth (Aquinas Academy), Macie Capel (Lincoln Performing Arts Charter School), Madeline Dalesio (Independent), Alice Dingle (Aquinas Academy), Bailey Edgar (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School), Cherish Erb-White (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School), Samantha Falcon (Aquinas Academy), Mira Greca (Independent), Elijah Groves (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School), Carolyn Jerz (Independent/Seton Hill University), Wesley Madge (Chartiers Valley Middle School), Magdalen McDermott (Independent), Brigid Mercer (Aquinas Academy), Madeline Nolan (Upper St. Clair High School), Aurora Predis (Aquinas Academy), Adelaide Schmich (Independent), Lindy Spear (Canon-McMillan High School), Kai Suyama (Hampton High School), Cameron Tino (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School), and Grace Vensel (Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School).

Proceeds from The Bard in Bloom will benefit Pittsburgh Public Theater Education & Engagement programs and The Public's esteemed partner in the 2021 Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest, Empty Space Project . Donations are now being accepted HERE for VIP seating, located in front of the stage in pods of four chairs each. Each pod is available for a donation of $25 total.

If you require more than four seats, please secure more than one pod. Pod seating will take place in the order of arrival. While this seating area is limited, the lawn will also be open and does not require a reservation. Masks and adherence to social distancing protocols are required. For those unable to attend but wish to support Pittsburgh Public Theater and Empty Space Project, please click HERE to make a donation.

Pittsburgh Public Theater thanks Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre for welcoming The Bard in Bloom to the Open Air Series and presenting sponsor for the Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest, Highmark.