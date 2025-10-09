Pittsburgh Public Theater Elects Christian L. Stein and Marianne Malloy To Board Of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Public Theater announced the election of two new Trustees: Christian L. Stein and Marianne Malloy. Their combined expertise in business leadership, governance, employment law, and community engagement will further strengthen the Theater's capacity to serve audiences across the region.

Christian L. Stein is Managing Member of several Pittsburgh-area enterprises, including Center Independent Energy, LLC, Arch Masonry & Restoration Inc, and Compeer Investments LLC. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School, B.S. 1994; WHARTON SCHOOL & THE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING AND APPLIED SCIENCE, MSE 2008), Stein brings deep experience in finance, strategy, and board governance. He currently serves on S&T Bank's Western PA Advisory Board and is a founding Trustee of the Masonry Foundation. Stein cites a lifelong passion for the arts, strong Pittsburgh roots, and a commitment to community and family as drivers of his service.

Marianne Malloy serves as Senior Associate Counsel and Vice President, Employment & Labor in the UPMC Corporate Legal Department, where she advises on complex human resources and labor matters. Malloy earned her J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and is active in civic service, including with the Allegheny County Personnel Appeals Board and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul (Sacred Heart Conference). She brings specialized expertise in employment law and organizational policy to the Board.

"Christian and Marianne embody the strategic acumen, civic commitment, and love of the arts that define Pittsburgh Public Theater's Board," said Krysia Kubiak, Board Chair. "It is especially meaningful that they join us at a time when governance is more critical than ever. Their willingness to share their time, treasure, and talent reflects the kind of active and engaged leadership that will guide The Public into the next 50 years."

The Pittsburgh Public Theater Board of Trustees is served by Krysia M. Kubiak as Chair,

Christopher Abbott as Vice Chair, Jessica Priselac as Secretary, Jeff Kulbieda as Treasurer, and Trustees John Bettis III, Angela Blanton, Robert E. Cochran, Michelle Gainey, Kyle Haden, Josie Innamorato, William Jenkins, Rebekah Kcehowski, Marianne Malloy, Michael R. Martorella, Erin McLaughlin, Ayisha A. Morgan-Lee, EdD, Daniel A. Onorato, Eric Perelman, Peter D. Robinson, Arthur J. Rooney II, Miriam Shapira, Joseph B. Smith, James D. Snyder, Kate Sphar, Bal Srinivasan, Christian Stein, F. Connelly Thieman, Jeremy Waldrup, and TJ Young.