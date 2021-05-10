Pittsburgh Playhouse & City Theatre Present HOMEGROWN STORIES

After the success of last summer's Homegrown Stories, City Theatre and Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse have commissioned five additional playwrights to write ten-minute plays for a digital medium in response to the current world. With a company of Point Park Alumni and Pittsburgh-based artists, they will present a digital reading of the work in partnership with City of Asylum's COA @ Home platform.

"Having seen the response to this past summer's collaboration, the team at City Theatre was eager to revisit the partnership with the Pittsburgh Playhouse," said Associate Artistic Director, Clare Drobot. "This past year has indelibly altered our relationship not only to the world around us, but to how we tell stories. We're eager to offer five Pittsburgh based creative teams a chance to share what's on their minds and incorporate new digital producing techniques as a part of the presentation."

Homegrown Stories 2 will take place Tuesday, May 25th at 7:00 PM with a talkback immediately following. Tickets are free, but registration is required. More information can be found at alphabetcity.org/show, pittsburghplayhouse.com, and citytheatrecompany.org.

Featured playwrights include: Patrick Cannon, Gab Cody, Kim El, Monteze Freeland, and Molly Rice. Performers include: Ryan Patrick Kearney, Sam Lothard, Alex Manalo, Jason McCune, Jerreme Rodriquez, Saige Smith, Jacqueline Springfield, and Alison Weisgall. Production Creative Team includes: Antonio Colaruotolo (Media Design), Howard Patterson (Sound Design), Taylor Meszaros (Stage Manager), MacKenzy Clyne (Stage Manager), Clare Drobot (Dramaturg), Olivia O'Connor (Dramaturg), Marc Masterson (Director), Sam Turich (Director), Herb Newsome (Director), Amber Holder (Director), and Taavon Gamble (Director).

About the Plays:

to make bread out of toast

By Patrick Cannon

Directed by Marc Masterson

Featuring Alex Manalo, Ryan Patrick Kearney, and Saige Smith

The Colonizers

By Gab Cody

Directed by Sam Turich

Featuring Jason McCune, Sam Lothard, and Saige Smith

Stir Crazy

By Kim El

Directed by Herb Newsome

Featuring Alison Weisgall and Jacqueline Springfield

A Post-Apocalyptic Romantic Comedy

By Monteze Freeland

Directed by Amber Holder

Featuring Jacqueline Springfield, Sam Lothard, and Jerreme Rodriguez

Joy

By Molly Rice

Directed by Taavon Gamble

Featuring Jason McCune, Alex Manalo, and Alison Weisgall