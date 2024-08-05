Pittsburgh CLO's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Extended

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh CLO has extended Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, running now through September 29, 2024, at the Greer Cabaret Theater. Get ready to roll in the aisles as Mel Brooks' monstrously funny musical continues at the Greer Cabaret Theater. Audiences just can't get enough of the side-splitting laughter and toe-tapping tunes that this monstrously funny musical delivers – whether you have already seen it and want to return again or you thought you were going to miss it and now you're not – this one is a not-to-miss! Tickets are available now at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666. This show contains adult content and is recommended for mature audiences.

"We are beyond excited to see the incredible response to YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN," says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "The audiences are loving the humor of Mel Brooks so much, we just had to let the monster live on a little longer. With a cast this talented and so many faces from our Pittsburgh community, audiences are in for a treat of laughter, music, and pure Mel Brooks magic."

No Need For A Top Hat And Tails To Join In On The Electrifying Fun! Purchase the RITZ PACKAGE which includes:



• PREMIUM SEATING: Snag the best seats in the house, front and center, for an up-close and personal experience with all the madcap hilarity.



• INTERACTIVE LAB KIT: Step into Dr. Frankenstein's world with your very own LAB KIT! Each kit is brimming with quirky props like rakes, brains, bolts and more, giving you the chance to be part of the zany action.

THE CAST OF YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN INCLUDES:

Dan DeLuca (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein) is a theater and television actor, best known for originating the role of Jack Kelly on the National Tour of Disney’s Newsies and the title role in Jerry Lewis & Marvin Hamlisch’s The Nutty Professor. He just finished starring as the leading man/woman in the regional premiere of Tootsie with Sally Struthers & playing opposite Sierra Boggess in the Off-Broadway Revival of Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl. @DDeluca15

Tim Hartman (The Monster) has been professionally acting, singing, writing, cartooning and storytelling since 1972. Known primarily for his work on the stage in over 300 professional productions, Tim’s resume also includes appearances on Broadway in A Tale of Two Cities and the Tony nominated Finian's Rainbow. Tim has also appeared in 30 movies, including Silence of the Lambs, A Fault in our Stars, and The Mothman Prophesies. Tim’s greatest joy is performing his own brand of freewheeling, stand-up comedy, storytelling for children and family audiences. Tim is also an award-winning political cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. His work has appeared in magazines, books and newspapers across America. timhartman.com

ANTHONY MARINO (Igor) Favorite roles include Peter Cratchit in A Musical Christmas Carol (Pittsburgh CLO), Tribe member in Hair! (Pittsburgh Musical Theater), Original Musical: Abduction (MTAP), Grand Hotel (Front Porch Theatrics), Mendel in Fiddler on the Roof (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Pittsburgh CLO), Austin in True West (Westmoreland Performing Arts). @Anthonymaxmarino

Theo Allyn [they/them] (Frau Blücher, Medical Student, Villager) an actor, writer, improviser, and teacher of a trauma-informed movement meditation practice, they were most recently seen as Jo in Little Women at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland, which was awarded Best Non-Musical Production of 2023. A member of the original San Francisco company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, they have also worked regionally with Diversionary Theatre in This Beautiful City (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Craig Noel Nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical), as well as the Second City and The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, and locally with Pittsburgh CLO, Quantum Theatre, City Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre. Training includes the Atlantic Theatre Company Acting School and NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

SUSANA CORDÓN (Elizabeth Benning, Villager) is a 2024 graduate at Carnegie Mellon University. Susana played Desiree in CMU's Senior Production of A Little Night Music and Olive Ostrovsky in CMU's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Pittsburgh CLO credits include Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act, Godspell, and A Musical Christmas Carol.

Daniel Krell (Inspector Hans Kemp, Bertram Batram, The Hermit) is a 2019 Pittsburgh Post Gazette Performer of The Year, Dan has appeared in over 35 productions with Pittsburgh CLO. He's played major roles with the region’s professional theatres, such as Pittsburgh Public, City Theatre, and Quantum, as well as theatres around the country, including Clarence Brown Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory and Gateway Playhouse among others. Dan is a veteran of many film, TV, and voice-over productions including playing Mr. McFeely opposite Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the film A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

J. ALEX NOBLE (Understudy) Previous CLO credits include Jameson in The Double-Threat Trio, Harry The Horse in Guys & Dolls, Franz in The Sound of Music, Bunsen in Disney’s Newsies, Avram in Fiddler on the Roof, and Ickes in Annie. He has also appeared onstage with Pittsburgh Public Theater, PICT Classic Theater, Quantum Theatre, Pittsburgh Playwrights, Westmoreland Performing Arts, and Pittsburgh Musical Theater. He grew up in the Pittsburgh area and is a graduate of Point Park University. He has been a member of Actor's Equity since 2012.

MANDIE PATSY (Understudy) has had the opportunity to tour China doing My Fair Lady and the US doing The Producers. You might recognize her from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Carnegie Stage, Split Stage Productions, Front Porch Theatricals, or from your child’s arts education in and around the city of Pittsburgh.

ALEX SHEFFIELD (Inga, Medical Student, Villager) is a recent graduate of Musical Theatre at Carnegie Mellon University. Notable Credits include The Sound of Music (Nun, Pittsburgh CLO), Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Lydia, City Theatre), A Little Night Music (Anne), A Doll’s House (Nora), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona Lisa Peretti), Dance Nation (Sofia), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Philia), and Les Miserables (Cosette). Originally from the UK. @AlexSheffield

THE YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN CREATIVE TEAM INCLUDES:

JOEL FERRELL (Director)

ROBERT NEUMEYER (Music Director, Conductor)

BOB LAVALLEE (Scenic Designer)

Paul Miller (Lighting Designer)

BOB BOLLMAN (Sound Designer)

ALEX RIGHETTI (Costume Designer)

TRAVIS KLINGER (Hair and Makeup Designer)

KYLEE LOERA (Video Designer)

MARTY SAVOLSKIS (Props Designer)

Randy Kovitz (Fight Designer)

Tim Brady (Production Stage Manager)

BENJAMIN KENT PIMENTAL (Assistant Stage Manager)

PERFORMANCE DATES & EVENTS:

August 8: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Pre-Show Talk

August 9: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Post-Show Talk

SUMMER SERIES TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for all shows are now on sale at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666.

Groups of 10+ can save 15% off regular ticket prices and other benefits. For more information call 412-263-2560 or email Groups@PittsburghCLO.ORG

