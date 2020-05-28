Pittsburgh CLO Announces Institute Of Performing Arts

For 75 years, the Pittsburgh CLO has been in the forefront of developing world-class musical theater. For the past three decades, it has also been an industry leader in creating innovative arts education programs.

With the inception of the CLO Academy in 1989, to creating the first High School Musical Theater Awards program of its kind in 1991 (Gene Kelly Awards) and co-founding Broadway's Jimmy Awards in 2009, the organization has a rich history of nurturing the unique potential of theater artists. Today, the CLO continues to build on its successful tradition by announcing a new series of online programs. Students and adults alike will have special access to the teachings and insights of an impressive array of working professionals in all aspects of the industry.

"These challenging times have presented unique opportunities," says Kiesha Lalama, Director of Community Engagement. "As leaders in performing arts education, we aim to create a developmental platform for all ages, all levels, and all interests to enable full access to top talent by building a bridge to the industry's leading professionals."

Pittsburgh CLO Institute of Performing Arts will launch with a new series of educational programs from June 29-August 21 featuring some of the industry's top talent, including: Rob Marshall (Film Director, Chicago - winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Mary Poppins Returns; Choreographer, six-time Tony Award nominee for Broadway productions of Cabaret, Little Me, Damn Yankees, She Loves Me and Kiss of the Spider Woman), Camille A. Brown (Choreographer - Choir Boy, Once on This Island, Jesus Christ Superstar Live on NBC), Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly!, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Neil Haskell (Hamilton, So You Think You Can Dance, Tuck Everlasting), Grey Henson (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon) and Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then). Other instructors include Adam Kantor (Rent, The Band's Visit) and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen as Evan Hansen).

For those working towards careers in the production side of theater, we are excited to offer "CLO Brings Broadway Backstage" with guest artists Madison DeCoske (Stage Management, Wicked), Douglas Beau Hoffman (TV Art Dept.: Big Brother, NAACP Image Awards, SAG Awards, Rachel Ray, Michael Buble's Christmas Special) and Brad Broman (Company Management, Hamilton and Hello, Dolly!).

Pittsburgh CLO Institute of Performing Arts will offer several programming options to meet the diverse interests and practical needs of our registrants, including: Week-long Workshops, Weekend Seminars, Master Classes, Private Lessons and Professional Development Symposiums. There will also be representatives from the nation's top Musical Theater Programs: BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY, CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, PENN STATE UNIVERSITY AND POINT PARK UNIVERSITY.



The most up-to-date information for online Summer programming can be found in our series catalog.

Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You