Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Benedum Center in December

After a year without snow swirling down on the Benedum Center stage, audiences can once more experience the magic of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" in-person at the theater from Dec. 10-29. The three-week run includes a sensory-friendly performance for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs at 2 p.m. Fri., Dec. 17.

The annual production, which went digital last year due to COVID-19, features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score, choreography and concept by former PBT Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr, and costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown.

"I can't imagine a holiday season without 'The Nutcracker,' and it feels so good to be reuniting with live audiences for this year's production," said PBT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. "I'm thrilled for our audience to see the full force of this company. From our company dancers to the students in our school, the exciting dancing and stagecraft of 'The Nutcracker' showcase the depth of talent throughout the organization."

During COVID-19 theater closures last year, PBT debuted "Fireside Nutcracker," a virtual adaptation of the classic production, which won three Telly Awards and reached more than 50,000 viewers in over 30 countries.

This year, the full sweep of the production returns to the stage. Each performance features five scenes and over 150 roles and costumes for both professional company members and student dancers from PBT School. A growing Christmas tree, falling snow and magic tricks created by a professional magician add to the enchantment.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages start at $84 at pbt.org or 412-454-9107 and offer subscriber benefits and 20% savings over single tickets. Groups of eight or more save up to 50% at pbt.org/groups. Detailed information about the theater's COVID-19 protocols - including mask and vaccine requirements - is available at trustarts.org/welcome. Find a full list of performance times here.