Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Perform ROMEO AND JULIET With the PBT Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will bring the world’s most famous and romantic love story to the Pittsburgh stage with its performance of Romeo and Juliet during Valentine’s Day weekend. Four performances will occur February 14-16, 2025, at the Benedum Center.

Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot takes a fresh approach to William Shakespeare’s classic tale by sharing the tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet through the eyes of the remorseful Friar Lawrence, whose good intentions ultimately lead to the demise of the two young, star-crossed lovers. The refreshing and captivating update of the ballet tells the classic story of young love blooming, growing, and ultimately spiraling out of control.

“Maillot’s Romeo and Juliet is one of the most beautiful and moving versions I have encountered. Its gracefulness, romanticism and magnificent choreography are beyond compare,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “I am delighted to bring this visionary work back to Pittsburgh.”

Maillot’s style is a unification of classical and contemporary ballet, which, combined with the minimalistic sets, amplifies the dancers’ emotions and allows audience members to truly see the turmoil and passion of the characters onstage. Emotional performances from PBT artists and Prokofiev’s unforgettable score, masterfully performed by the PBT Orchestra, underscores the beauty of this stunning ballet.

The first version of a Romeo and Juliet ballet premiered in 1940 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. Since then, well over 20 versions of the popular ballet have been choreographed. This is the eleventh time and sixth version that PBT has performed in its 55-year history. PBT last performed this rendition in 2009. Jean-Christophe Maillot’s Roméo and Juliette (Romeo and Juliet) premiered on December 23, 1996, with Les Ballets de Monte Carlo, where he is the Choreographer-Director.

The production features the full Sergei Prokofiev score, as well as costume design by Jérôme Kaplan, set designs by Ernest Pignon-Ernest and lighting design by Dominique Drillot.

Note: This production of Romeo and Juliet is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older.

PBT’s production of Romeo and Juliet includes a student matinee on Friday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m.

Comments