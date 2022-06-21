Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents Free Performance At Hartwood Acres This Sunday, June 26

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents the return of its annual Ballet Under the Stars performance on Sunday, June 26, two months earlier than it typically takes place. The family-friendly event takes place at the Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres park. The free outdoor event, which is part of Allegheny County's Summer Concert Series, starts at 8 p.m.

This year, Ballet Under the Stars features the talents of rising stars who hail from 25 states around the U.S. and Canada and participate in PBT School's Company Experience, a two-week summer intensive workshop. The evening will also include a performance by PBT Company dancers. Attendees can enjoy food trucks and free kids' stations, including craft and dance activities, photo opportunities with costumed dancers, face painting and more. Guests can pack a picnic or grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., PBT will host a pre-show Picnic in the Park. Join PBT dancers and artistic leaders for drinks and dinner in the V.I.P. tent before the Ballet Under the Stars performance. Tickets are $75 for adults and $20 for children. Register online or call Associate Director of Development Aziza El Feil at 412-454-9127 for more information. Advance registration is not required for the free performance and children's activities.

PBT School Company Experience program dancers and PBT Company dancers will take the stage at 8 p.m. to perform a selection of classical, neoclassical and contemporary works from the company's repertory. This year, Company Experience program dancers will perform excerpts from Napoli and Raymonda, La Vivandière, "The Rose Waltz" from Beauty and the Beast, For Raymond, a piece choreographed by PBT Soloist JoAnna Schmidt, and a world premiere by renowned choreographers Alexander Brady and Rika Okamoto. PBT Company dancers will perform the Don Quixote pas de deux as a centerpiece of the evening.

Ballet Under the Stars is sponsored by Allegheny County. For more information about the event, visit pbt.org/hartwood.